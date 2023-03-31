2 women who live near Dayton, OH have been reported missing after recently taking a vacation in New Mexico.
A Facebook post from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported that the police department is looking for Robyn Bodine, 46, and Tracie Shoe, 52. Both women reside in Brookville.
Both women are said to stand around 5 feet, 6 inches tall. According to the FOX 8 report, neither of the families has been able to reach Bodine or Shoe since their vacation.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
From FOX 8:
Brookville Police Department said in a release that neither of their families have been able to contact the women since before noon on Tuesday, March 28. The department began an investigation and has been working with the FBI, the Truth or Consequences Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
To see the entire report from FOX 8, [click here].
It’s believed that both women were heading to the airport before they went missing. If you have any information about their disappearance you’re encouraged to contact Central Dispatch at 1 (575) 894-7111.
The Latest:
- Get Your Tickets to the Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- The Bijou Star Files: Jonathan Majors Lawyer Drops Receipts
- 2 Ohio Women Missing After Vacation in New Mexico
- 3 People Arrested For The Tekashi 6ix9ine Gym Attack
- Euclid Police Officer Sentenced For Assault Conviction
- Win Tickets to See Jagged Edge in Cleveland!
- Blac Chyna Defends Tamron Hall Amid ‘Messy’ Accusations: ‘She Understood The Assignment’
- Quinta Brunson Brings Her Comedic Flair To ‘Saturday Night Live’
- AV Rockwell Peels Back The Layers Of Inner City Culture With Her Film, ‘A Thousand And One’
- ‘What Goes Around Comes Around’: Civil Right Leaders React To Trump’s Criminal Indictment
- Larenz Tate And Method Man Are Still Fine AF After 30 Years In The Industry
-
Prayers: Singer Will Downing Shared The Passing of His Daughter
-
Raphael Saadiq Teases 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour On IG
-
Ohio School District Approves 4-Day School Weeks
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Amherst School Bus Driver Quits After Video Cursing at Students Goes Viral
-
Here's What You Should Know About the New, Deadly Fungus in Ohio
-
Police Identify Man Found Dead Under West 25th Street Bridge in Cleveland
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex '4 Times a Night for 23 Years'