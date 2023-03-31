3 People Arrested For The Tekashi 6ix9ine Gym Attack

CLOSE

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, got the tag of a snitch when he testified as a government prosecution witness in a federal trial after pleading guilty when he was indicted of murder, robbery, assault, the sale of drugs, and more, while before that testifying that he had joined the gang to increase his street credibility. He even went so far as to testify that Cardi B and original Love and Hip Hop New York star Jim Jones were both members of Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. Since then things have been on the shaky side for Daniel Hernandez AKA Tekashi 6ix9ine.

So when 6ix9ine got caught slipping in gym by some guys that allegedly beat him down on a video that went viral in 0 to 6 six seconds after post, some people wasn’t surprised about the attack. However some that 6ix9ine’s attack was a Smollett 5.0 move since 6ix9ine is also best known for doing things for show.

Was it real or was it Memorex?

Allegedly, it was real and 3 people have been arrested in connection with the Tekashi 6ix9ine gym attack.

According to a report Rafael Medina Jr., 43; Octavious Medina, 23; and Anthony Maldonado, 25, were arrested and were being booked, accused of assaulting and robbing the rapper, whom the office identified by his real name, Daniel Hernandez, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday night.

Take a look at the video below