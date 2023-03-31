The Bijou Star Files: Jonathan Majors Lawyer Drops Receipts

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 31, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
JONATHAN MAJORS LAWYER SHOWS TEXTS FROM ALLEGED VICTIM… Says Woman Admitted Fault
Jonathan Majors‘ attorney says she has receipts regarding the assault claims against her client — texts in which the alleged victim admits she’s to blame, and says she doesn’t want the actor prosecuted. Read More
YO GOTTI Restaurant Shooting Video… MASSIVE BRAWL INSIDE, GUNFIRE IN PARKING LOT
TMZ Hip Hop has obtained new video inside Yo Gotti‘s Memphis restaurant, and it shows the all-out brawl that prompted the deadly mass shooting that left 2 dead and 5 injured. Read More
MATT BARNES I WANT TO RUN FOR OFFICE BY AGE 50 Mayor, Governor, Maybe?!?
Governor Matt Barnes?? Perhaps someday — ’cause the ex-NBA star says he wants to run for political office by the time he turns 50!! Read More
KIM BURRELL BEYONCE JAMMED MY 🎶 FOR 11 HOURS During Rough Patch with Jay-Z!!!
Gospel music vet Kim Burrell is claiming her music is therapy to Beyonce‘s ears … or at least it was when her marriage with Jay-Z was on shaky ground. Read More
NASHVILLE SCHOOL MASS SHOOTINGKILLER WAS EMOTIONALLY TORN APART …Over Close Friend’s Untimely Death
The Nashville mass shooter was reportedly torn up over the death of a close friend months before unleashing a murderous attack at a Christian school. Read More
NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON Cool Your Jets, Elon And Co.AI’S NOT A THREAT TO HUMANITY
Neil deGrasse Tyson is amused by Elon Musk and others who think AI technology is a threat to humanity … he thinks the doomsday bunch are watching too many movies. Read More
Did You Know? Dr. Marian Croak, The Black Woman You Can Thank For Internet Call Technology (Video)
Have you ever texted in to vote for your favorite contestant during a live show? How about hopping on a call from your computer? If so, you can thank the brilliant innovator that we’re celebrating today, Dr. Marian Croak, Read More
Lil Mama And Alicia Keys Hug In Public For The First Time Since 2009 VMAs Performance
It’s all good between fellow New Yorkers Lil Mama and Alicia Keys! Cameras recently captured the ladies embracing in public for the first since 2009. Read More
Jermaine Dupri Credits Babyface For Humbling Him Early On In His Career
Jermaine Dupri is reflecting on an early run-in he had with singer Babyface at the beginning of his career. Read More
Mexican Nurse Dies After Trying To Perform Liposuction On Herself
A 30-year-old nurse died after reportedly performing liposuction on herself at a Mexican clinic. Read More
Former Maryland Mayor Indicted On 80 Counts Of Child Pornography
Patrick Wojahn—the now-former mayor of College Park, Maryland—has officially been indicted on a whopping 80 counts related to child pornography (CP). Read More
Megan Thee Stallion In Talks to Star Alongside Adam Sandler in Safdie Brothers’ Next Movie
Megan Thee Stallion appears to be continuing her inroads into acting. Read More
DJ Envy Says He Lost $250,000 in Jewelry at Airport
DJ Envy says he lost $250,000 in sentimental jewelry while traveling from Atlanta to New York over the weekend and admitted the ordeal left him heartbroken. Read More
People Are Losing It Over Photo of Man Hiding From Cops on Roof During Cannabis Bust
A man tried his best to hide from police, and ultimately failed. Read More
Gabrielle Union Reveals “My Journey to 50” Two-Part Docuseries on BET+
BET+ has announced the release of Gabrielle Union‘s two-part docuseries, “My Journey to 50.” Read More
“Snowfall” Spin-Off May Be In The Works Focused On Wanda
“Snowfall” may be coming to an end, but fans may soon have a spin-off to take its place. Read More
H&M Clothing Store Announce Its Expanding Its Plus-Size Clothing Online And In-Stores
H&M retail store is progressing to expand its plus-size clothing with help from model/activist Tess Holliday. Read More
Opioid Overdose Medication Now Approved For Over-The-Counter Sale
In a monumental step that could save millions of lives, the Food and Drug Administration has approved an over-the-counter version of opioid overdose medication. Read More
Ivanka Trump Is Reportedly “No Longer” Advising Her Father, Donald Trump, On Legal And Political Issues
Ivanka Trump has washed her hands with her father Donald Trump and says she is “no longer” advising him because she knows “how impossible he can be.” Read More
Cardi B, Offset, And Kulture’s ‘Baby Shark’ Characters Will Return In ‘Baby Shark’s Big Movie’
Cardi B, Offset and their two children are ready to take their talents to the big screen with voice roles in the upcoming animated film Baby Shark’s Big Movie. Read More
Gwyneth Paltrow Wins Ski Crash Trial
The jury decided that Gwyneth Paltrow did not cause her Utah ski accident. Read More
Chlöe Addressed Whether She’s Dating ‘Really Nice Guy’ Quavo On Latto’s ‘777 Radio’ [Video]
Chlöe is making waves as a solo artist and developing her acting career, but rumors about Chlöe and Quavo are plaguing the singer. Read More
Gayle King Will Allegedly Be Paid $12 Million A Year By CNN, For Just An Hour Of Work Per Week
Gayle King is set to be the highest paid employee..ever.. at CNN. Read More
Ohio narcotics experts warn xylazine is here, causing overdose deaths
An emergency order on the state level this week made xylazine a controlled substance. Read More
Prayers: Singer Will Downing Shared The Passing of His Daughter
Raphael Saadiq Teases 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour On IG
Ohio School District Approves 4-Day School Weeks
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
Amherst School Bus Driver Quits After Video Cursing at Students Goes Viral
Here's What You Should Know About the New, Deadly Fungus in Ohio
Police Identify Man Found Dead Under West 25th Street Bridge in Cleveland
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex '4 Times a Night for 23 Years'