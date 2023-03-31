The Bijou Star Files: Jonathan Majors Lawyer Drops Receipts

CLOSE

JONATHAN MAJORS LAWYER SHOWS TEXTS FROM ALLEGED VICTIM… Says Woman Admitted Fault

Jonathan Majors‘ attorney says she has receipts regarding the assault claims against her client — texts in which the alleged victim admits she’s to blame, and says she doesn’t want the actor prosecuted. Read More

YO GOTTI Restaurant Shooting Video… MASSIVE BRAWL INSIDE, GUNFIRE IN PARKING LOT

TMZ Hip Hop has obtained new video inside Yo Gotti‘s Memphis restaurant, and it shows the all-out brawl that prompted the deadly mass shooting that left 2 dead and 5 injured. Read More

MATT BARNES I WANT TO RUN FOR OFFICE BY AGE 50 Mayor, Governor, Maybe?!?

Governor Matt Barnes?? Perhaps someday — ’cause the ex-NBA star says he wants to run for political office by the time he turns 50!! Read More

KIM BURRELL BEYONCE JAMMED MY 🎶 FOR 11 HOURS During Rough Patch with Jay-Z!!!

Gospel music vet Kim Burrell is claiming her music is therapy to Beyonce‘s ears … or at least it was when her marriage with Jay-Z was on shaky ground. Read More

NASHVILLE SCHOOL MASS SHOOTINGKILLER WAS EMOTIONALLY TORN APART …Over Close Friend’s Untimely Death

The Nashville mass shooter was reportedly torn up over the death of a close friend months before unleashing a murderous attack at a Christian school. Read More

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON Cool Your Jets, Elon And Co.AI’S NOT A THREAT TO HUMANITY

Neil deGrasse Tyson is amused by Elon Musk and others who think AI technology is a threat to humanity … he thinks the doomsday bunch are watching too many movies. Read More

Did You Know? Dr. Marian Croak, The Black Woman You Can Thank For Internet Call Technology (Video)

Have you ever texted in to vote for your favorite contestant during a live show? How about hopping on a call from your computer? If so, you can thank the brilliant innovator that we’re celebrating today, Dr. Marian Croak, Read More

Lil Mama And Alicia Keys Hug In Public For The First Time Since 2009 VMAs Performance

It’s all good between fellow New Yorkers Lil Mama and Alicia Keys! Cameras recently captured the ladies embracing in public for the first since 2009. Read More

Jermaine Dupri Credits Babyface For Humbling Him Early On In His Career

Jermaine Dupri is reflecting on an early run-in he had with singer Babyface at the beginning of his career. Read More

Mexican Nurse Dies After Trying To Perform Liposuction On Herself

A 30-year-old nurse died after reportedly performing liposuction on herself at a Mexican clinic. Read More

Former Maryland Mayor Indicted On 80 Counts Of Child Pornography

Patrick Wojahn—the now-former mayor of College Park, Maryland—has officially been indicted on a whopping 80 counts related to child pornography (CP). Read More

Megan Thee Stallion In Talks to Star Alongside Adam Sandler in Safdie Brothers’ Next Movie

Megan Thee Stallion appears to be continuing her inroads into acting. Read More

DJ Envy Says He Lost $250,000 in Jewelry at Airport

DJ Envy says he lost $250,000 in sentimental jewelry while traveling from Atlanta to New York over the weekend and admitted the ordeal left him heartbroken. Read More

People Are Losing It Over Photo of Man Hiding From Cops on Roof During Cannabis Bust

A man tried his best to hide from police, and ultimately failed. Read More

Gabrielle Union Reveals “My Journey to 50” Two-Part Docuseries on BET+

BET+ has announced the release of Gabrielle Union‘s two-part docuseries, “My Journey to 50.” Read More

“Snowfall” Spin-Off May Be In The Works Focused On Wanda

“Snowfall” may be coming to an end, but fans may soon have a spin-off to take its place. Read More

H&M Clothing Store Announce Its Expanding Its Plus-Size Clothing Online And In-Stores

H&M retail store is progressing to expand its plus-size clothing with help from model/activist Tess Holliday. Read More

Opioid Overdose Medication Now Approved For Over-The-Counter Sale

In a monumental step that could save millions of lives, the Food and Drug Administration has approved an over-the-counter version of opioid overdose medication. Read More

Ivanka Trump Is Reportedly “No Longer” Advising Her Father, Donald Trump, On Legal And Political Issues

Ivanka Trump has washed her hands with her father Donald Trump and says she is “no longer” advising him because she knows “how impossible he can be.” Read More

Cardi B, Offset, And Kulture’s ‘Baby Shark’ Characters Will Return In ‘Baby Shark’s Big Movie’

Cardi B, Offset and their two children are ready to take their talents to the big screen with voice roles in the upcoming animated film Baby Shark’s Big Movie. Read More

Gwyneth Paltrow Wins Ski Crash Trial

The jury decided that Gwyneth Paltrow did not cause her Utah ski accident. Read More

Chlöe Addressed Whether She’s Dating ‘Really Nice Guy’ Quavo On Latto’s ‘777 Radio’ [Video]

Chlöe is making waves as a solo artist and developing her acting career, but rumors about Chlöe and Quavo are plaguing the singer. Read More

Gayle King Will Allegedly Be Paid $12 Million A Year By CNN, For Just An Hour Of Work Per Week

Gayle King is set to be the highest paid employee..ever.. at CNN. Read More

Ohio narcotics experts warn xylazine is here, causing overdose deaths

An emergency order on the state level this week made xylazine a controlled substance. Read More

