CLOSE

Nicki Minaj looks pretty in pink in her latest Instagram pic and we’re loving the monochromatic look on the rap star!

In an array of photos, the self-proclaimed Barbie shared a few pics of herself wearing all pink from head to toe including pink slacks from Good American, a pink sheer top and a pair of gorgeous pink sandals from Christian Louboutin retailing for $3,495. Of course, her hair was pink as well as she donned an ombré pink wig that was light pink around her roots and edges and transitioned into a deep, darker pink as it went to the ends.

To add some extra pizzazz to the pic, she sat on a light pink chair and donned dark stiletto-shaped nails. She also accessorized the look with blinged-out jewelry around her ring fingers and wrist.

In one of the photo sets, the beauty posed with her back facing the camera while she served face with the most gorgeous beat including a nude lip, pink blush and a deep winged eyeliner. Check it out below.

And in another photo dump, the Queens native added a pair of pink shades to the ensemble as she gave us a variety of poses while gearing up for her next single, which is apparently dropping on April 7. Check it out below.

Many of Nicki’s million IG followers flooded the rapper’s IG comments with their stamps of approval, posting a flurry of heart eye, diamond, and fire emojis as well as comments about her beauty. “Pretty in Pink ,” one fan wrote while another said, “Baddest .”

We’re loving this all-pink look on the rap star! What do you think about Nicki’s latest slay?

Nicki Minaj Is Pretty In Pink In Her Latest Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com