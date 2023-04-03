Win Front Row Tickets to New Jack City Live!

CLOSE

Je’Caryous Johnson presents New Jack City Live! Sunday, April 16th at Playhouse Square!

From Playhouse Square:

New Jack City LIVE, transports audiences to metropolis-Harlem, NY where they bear witness to the journey of the infamous Nino Brown, a drug lord who, when caught in the crossfires of the dangerous drug game, must decide what’s most important: friendship, money, or total domination. Balancing betrayal between friends, lovers, and ultimately generational hardships, this riveting rendition of the time-honored movie will have everyone leaving the theatre wondering “Am I my brother’s keeper?”

