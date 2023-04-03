Win Front Row Tickets to New Jack City Live!

Je’Caryous Johnson presents New Jack City Live! Sunday, April 16th at Playhouse Square!
Scroll down for your chance to win FRONT-ROW TICKETS to the show!
From Playhouse Square:
New Jack City LIVE, transports audiences to metropolis-Harlem, NY where they bear witness to the journey of the infamous Nino Brown, a drug lord who, when caught in the crossfires of the dangerous drug game, must decide what’s most important: friendship, money, or total domination. Balancing betrayal between friends, lovers, and ultimately generational hardships, this riveting rendition of the time-honored movie will have everyone leaving the theatre wondering “Am I my brother’s keeper?”
REGISTER HERE:
-
Prayers: Singer Will Downing Shared The Passing of His Daughter
-
Raphael Saadiq Teases 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour On IG
-
Ohio School District Approves 4-Day School Weeks
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Amherst School Bus Driver Quits After Video Cursing at Students Goes Viral
-
Here's What You Should Know About the New, Deadly Fungus in Ohio
-
Police Identify Man Found Dead Under West 25th Street Bridge in Cleveland
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage