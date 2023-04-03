Contests

Win Front Row Tickets to New Jack City Live!

Published on April 3, 2023

Je’Caryous Johnson presents New Jack City Live! Sunday, April 16th at Playhouse Square!

From Playhouse Square:

New Jack City LIVE, transports audiences to metropolis-Harlem, NY where they bear witness to the journey of the infamous Nino Brown, a drug lord who, when caught in the crossfires of the dangerous drug game, must decide what’s most important: friendship, money, or total domination. Balancing betrayal between friends, lovers, and ultimately generational hardships, this riveting rendition of the time-honored movie will have everyone leaving the theatre wondering “Am I my brother’s keeper?”

