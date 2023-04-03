CLOSE

J. Cole’s Dreamville Music Festival went down at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh over the weekend, and the two-day event saw more than 20 artists take the stage! One of those artists was Summer Walker, who wasted no time making a huge announcement!

Summer Walker performed on Day 2 of the weekend celebration. She rocked a white dress and performed a mix of her classic music and some new joints as well. She ended her set by thanking J. Cole and Dreamville for having her as a performer for the historic festival.

Before ending her set, Walker announced to the crowd that she does in fact have new music on the way! After dropping her debut album Over It in 2019, she followed up with Still Over It in 2021. While pacing on the Dreamville stage she let fans know that she’s got a brand new EP dropping May 19, titled CLEAR 2: Soft Life, an apparent follow-up to CLEAR, which dropped early 2019.

Summer Walker Announces New Project at Dreamville Music Festival was originally published on hiphopnc.com