Media Can Accept Trash Talk From Iowa But Not LSU !?

CLOSE

Congratulations are in order to the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team for winning the NCAA National Championship, beating out the Iowa Hawkeyes 102 to 85, delivering LSU its first NCAA women’s basketball championship in school history, in Louisiana native, Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey’s second year at the helm. With a historic viewership and according to the NCAA, over 350,000 turned out to watch the women’s March Madness which is a record for the competition.

This should be the end of the story barring some stats from the game as well as highlights and of course LSU’s victory speech. But instead, most of the stories have been LSU won but the referees inserted themselves in the game and the biggest story is LSU’s Angel Reese’s hand gesture after the game.

Clearly it sounds like the majority of the media’s Cinderella Story was edited, and they are not feeling it.

LSU’s Angel Reese’s hand gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions, highlighting how there was no public outrage in response to Caitlin Clark’s gesture earlier in the tournament. The media was quick to say that Angel Reese’s gesture was classless while when Caitlin Clark down the same against Louisville, the comment was “I don’t know what that was about?”.

Instead of just talking about the win on the credenza, Angel Reese was almost force to address the hand gesture.

“All year, I was critiqued for who I was. I don’t fit the narrative,” Reese said. “I don’t fit the box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. Y’all told me that all year. But when other people do it, and y’all don’t say nothing….So this is for the girls that look like me. For those that want to speak up for what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you. And that’s what I did it for tonight. It was bigger than me tonight. And Twitter is going to go into a rage every time….“And I’m happy. I feel like I’ve helped grow women’s basketball this year. (…) I’m looking forward to celebrating and then next season.” –Angel Reese

Ironically enough South Carolina coach Dawn Staley ripped the media following their Final Four loss to Iowa about the same perceptions, following the Iowa coach Lisa Bluder saying that rebounding against the South Carolina team was like “going to a bar fight.”

“We’re not bar fighters. We’re not thugs. We’re not monkeys. We’re not street fighters,” … “This team exemplifies how you need to approach basketball on the court and off the court. I do think that that’s sometimes brought into the game, and it hurts.” –Dawn Staley

Iowa’s coach Lisa Bluder’s response to that was:

“If you know me, I speak tongue in cheek a lot, and I was saying an analogy of you’ve got to rebound like you’re in a bar fight,” “That’s all. It doesn’t say who’s fighting, right? But that’s fine. I’ve never been in a bar fight, by the way.”

Following all of this drama it seems that what’s good for the goose, isn’t good for the gander, or is it?

Take a look at the videos below then give us your thoughts.