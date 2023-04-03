Weight loss is a common goal among many people, and while there are various methods to achieve it, some might opt for supplements like Ozempic and Wagovan weight loss pills. Ozempic is an FDA-approved medication that works by regulating blood sugar and appetite, while Wagovan weight loss pills contain natural ingredients that help boost metabolism and burn fat.
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST
However, it’s important to note that these supplements should not be the sole solution to weight loss but be coupled with a healthy diet and exercise. It’s important to consult with a healthcare professional before taking any weight loss supplement to ensure safety and effectiveness.
In today’s Medical Minute with Dr. Mel, Dr. Mel Clarke talks about the two pills plus COVID Boosters and a possible new way to treat Dementia.
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LISTEN BELOW
Medical Minute With Dr. Mel: Weight Loss Drugs, COVID Boosters and Dementia Treatment was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Prayers: Singer Will Downing Shared The Passing of His Daughter
-
Raphael Saadiq Teases 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour On IG
-
Ohio School District Approves 4-Day School Weeks
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Amherst School Bus Driver Quits After Video Cursing at Students Goes Viral
-
Here's What You Should Know About the New, Deadly Fungus in Ohio
-
Police Identify Man Found Dead Under West 25th Street Bridge in Cleveland
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage