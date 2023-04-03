Teacher Shot By 6 Year Old Files Law Suit

Earlier this year a first-grade teacher in Newport News, Virginia was shot by a six-year-old in the classroom. Today she decided to file a lawsuit against the school administrators and the school board. The reason for the lawsuit is due to her claims that the school was aware of the student’s “history of random violence”.
Abigail Zwerner, a 25-year-old elementary school teacher says that the school’s administrators were well aware that the child was violent and had a history of violence at home. The lawsuit also stated that the school’s assistant principal, Ebony Parker, the defendant, ignored warning signs and concerns about the six-year-old having a firearm. The reports state that teachers and staff warned the assistant principal that the boy had a firearm in his backpack which he then put into the pocket of his hoodie. When told that, the assistant principal responded with, “his pockets were too small to hold a handgun”. They also did “forbade” staff from searching the boy because “his mother would be arriving soon to pick him up”.
Within an hour of this, the boy pulled the gun out of his pocket and shot Abigail Zwerner. Earlier in the day, Zwerner had warned Ebony PArker about the boy being in a “violent mood”. The lawsuit also states that within the same school year, the same student strangled and choked a teacher and also touched a female classmate inappropriately after lifting her dress.
Zwerner’s attorney went on to state that when the student was sent to the principal’s office, he returned with candy and bragged about it. The attorneys are claiming $40 million in damages from the City of Newport News School Board.
- Get Your Tickets to the Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Medical Minute With Dr. Mel: Weight Loss Drugs, COVID Boosters and Dementia Treatment
- Selling Tampa’s Sharelle Rosado on Military, Real Estate and Hit Netflix Show [LISTEN]
- It’s An Anniversary: Legendary Singer KEM Celebrates 20 Years Of Being Signed To Motown With The Release Of His Debut Memoir & First Live Album
- Amanda Seales Show ‘Lock Him Up’ | EPISODE 83
- Amherst School Bus Driver Quits After Video Cursing at Students Goes Viral
- Howell Wayans, Father of Wayans Bros Dead At 86
- Ted Nugent Claims Barack Obama ‘Reignited Racism In America’ During Sit-Down With Kyle Rittenhouse
- Teacher Shot By 6 Year Old Files Law Suit
- The Bijou Star Files: Bus Driver Goes Off, But Is She Wrong
- Xscape Members Drop Kickback Receipts On LaTocha Scott
Teacher Shot By 6 Year Old Files Law Suit was originally published on wtlcfm.com
-
Prayers: Singer Will Downing Shared The Passing of His Daughter
-
Raphael Saadiq Teases 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour On IG
-
Ohio School District Approves 4-Day School Weeks
-
Amherst School Bus Driver Quits After Video Cursing at Students Goes Viral
-
Police Identify Man Found Dead Under West 25th Street Bridge in Cleveland
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage
-
Here's What You Should Know About the New, Deadly Fungus in Ohio
-
Dad Chokes Daughter To Death On Facetime With Mom