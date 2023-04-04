Pre-Register: OHFA Housing Seminar 2023

CLOSE

This is a FREE EVENT but you must Register!

Are you ready to buy a home? But don’t know where to start….Radio One Cleveland & The Ohio Housing Finance Agency presents

EmpowerONE: Housing Seminar. Saturday, APRIL 22nd @ 10am at the Downtown Cleveland Public Library.

This is a free event designed to educate first time homebuyers on how they can own a home for less than they pay in rent, featuring presentations by The Ohio Housing Finance Agency, Cleveland Realtist Association & Third Federal Savings And Loan and Hosted by RoDigga and Bijou Star.