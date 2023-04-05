Now this is some March Madness.
A Houston barber was tossed into a Harris County Jail over the weekend after authorities say he impersonated a public servant. Court documents state that Trayvone Lil Darus Stevenson, 28, claimed to be covering security as a police officer, with the sole purpose of seeing #MeganTheeStallion’s sold-out performance at Discovery Green.
Authorities say Stevenson was observed wearing “Police K-9” vest, but didn’t have a dog. On Monday (April 3), the judge granted Stevenson, who has no previous record, a $20,000 bond.
Report: Houston Man Impersonated Cop To See Megan Thee Stallion Show was originally published on theboxhouston.com
