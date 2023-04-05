Entertainment News

Report: Houston Man Impersonated Cop To See Megan Thee Stallion Show

The free performance was part of the NCAA Music Fest at Discovery Green

Published on April 5, 2023

Barber Arrested in Houston

Now this is some March Madness.

A Houston barber was tossed into a Harris County Jail over the weekend after authorities say he impersonated a public servant. Court documents state that Trayvone Lil Darus Stevenson, 28, claimed to be covering security as a police officer, with the sole purpose of seeing #MeganTheeStallion’s sold-out performance at Discovery Green.

Authorities say Stevenson was observed wearing “Police K-9” vest, but didn’t have a dog. On Monday (April 3), the judge granted Stevenson, who has no previous record, a $20,000 bond.

Report: Houston Man Impersonated Cop To See Megan Thee Stallion Show

