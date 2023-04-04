National

Tamika Scott Says She’s Ready To Squash Beef With LaTocha

Published on April 4, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CLOSE
Latocha Scott x Tamika Scott

Source: Jordan S / Bravo

Are these sisters finally about to squash this beef? Tamika Scott says she’s ready to make amends with her sister.

Following some very tough allegations of theft, the public feud between the sisters and Xscape group mates turned ugly.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

However, after a teary-eyed Instagram live apology by LaTocha, Tamika says she’s ready to move on.

In a video with TMZ, Tamika said “Hopefully we can get together and squash this craziness.”

Well we hope these sisters can get together soon and work it out.!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE..

Did LaTocha Steal Royalty Money From Her Sister Tamika?

Kandi Calls LaTocha “Corny” For Clowning Her Vocals

Related Stories

Kandi &amp; Tiny Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV & Demanding They Headline Tour

 

Tamika Scott Says She’s Ready To Squash Beef With LaTocha  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Close