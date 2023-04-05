According to NBC4i, a man made off with shoes worth more than $2,000 from a store inside the Polaris Fashion Place mall in Columbus.
The Columbus Division of Police released a security camera video from March 19 that showed the suspect trying on shoes and flip-flops on a chair inside Saks Fifth Avenue. He then got up and walked around the store to test out a pair of flip-flops.
While the luxury store’s employees were visiting with other shoppers, the suspect then sat back down at the chair. The security camera captured him keeping a lookout for the workers while taking one pair of Saks’ shoes out of their box, and stuffing them inside a drawstring bag.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Man Caught on Video Stealing Over 2K Worth of Shoes from Polaris Mall was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
