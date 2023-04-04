Tabitha Brown Reveals The Secret That Made Her Sick…Rape

CLOSE

Tabitha Brown is an actress and social media personality that makes the world smile with her video content incorporating veganism, humor and motivational speaking, to her over 5 million followers on TikTok and over 4.2 million followers on Instagram.

Tabitha Brown has been nothing but an example of a positive mind, leading to a positive body. However recently Tabitha Brown opened up about a secret that was impacting her body negatively and how revealing that secret helped heal her.

44 year old North Carolina native Tabitha Brown is standing in her horrifying truth about being raped at the age of 15.

According to Tabitha Brown she snuck out of her mothers house to go to a party with her friends at a hotel. It was there that Tabitha said she was raped by a guy, not brutally, but Tabitha told him “no”, but he wouldn’t stop and it was the trauma of feeling like she did something wrong that made her sick, as an adult a reflective healing journey helped her.

“For years I blamed myself because I had snuck out my mama’s house, I had taken her car and I went to this party. And I knew better. And in my mind I convinced myself, ‘That’s what you get. You deserve that. Like that was your punishment.’” “In my adult life, I realize — and in this healing journey that I’m on — that there is absolutely never any reason to be raped. It is never your fault. Okay?” … “Doesn’t matter what you wore. Doesn’t matter where you went. Doesn’t matter what you did wrong, but under no circumstance is it ever your fault for getting raped.

