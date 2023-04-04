Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Speaks: Angel Reese Shouldn’t Be Dragged

CLOSE

Instead of the story being congratulations are in order to the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team for winning the NCAA National Championship, beating out the Iowa Hawkeyes 102 to 85, delivering LSU its first NCAA women’s basketball championship in school history, in Louisiana native, Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey’s second year at the helm. With a historic viewership and according to the NCAA, over 350,000 turned out to watch the women’s March Madness which is a record for the competition. We have been inundated with the dragging of Angel Reese for throwing up the ‘you can’t see me’ gesture, sparking debate and down right nasty comments from Sport Shows and Podcasts. Adults none the less, have been coming for Angel Reese with childish comments, mind you over a gesture that Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has used herself throughout the season.

Angel Reese following that drama was been dragged even more because she didn’t feel it was right that First Lady Jill Biden invite was right. Flotus that was in attendance for the championship game, not only invited the LSU women’s basketball team to the White House for winning the National Championship, but she also invited the runners-up Iowa.

Related Stories Media Can Accept Trash Talk From Iowa But Not LSU !?

Today Iowa’s version of what some say is the female version of Michael Jordan, Caitlin Clark is speaking and she is speaking up for Angel Reese, saying that Reese should not be getting dragged and Iowa should not have been invited to the White House.

Caitlyn Clark interview with ESPN says:

“I think the biggest thing is we’re all competitive. We all show our emotions in a different way. Angel is a tremendous, tremendous player. I have nothing but respect for her. I love her game, the way she rebounds the ball, scores the ball is absolutely incredible. I’m a big fan of her and even the entire LSU team,” “Like I said, they played an amazing game so I don’t think there should be any criticism for what she did. I honestly didn’t see it when the game was going on and like I said, I haven’t been on social media really at all.””I don’t think runner-ups usually go to the White House. I think LSU should, you know, enjoy that moment for them.”

Amen Caitlyn Clark! Angel Reese haters I bet you didn’t ‘SEE’ that coming. Take a look at the video below.