Famed retail brand Barbie took to social media to announce the dolls that will star in the upcoming film, Barbie, and Issa Rae is on the roster as President Barbie.
Issa Rae is a barbie in real life so it’s a no-brainer our girl is starring in this highly anticipated flick. With her smooth brown skin, bubbly personality, superb acting skills, and perfect smile makes her more than qualified to eat this role up.
Issa Rae will be among a star-studded cast that includes America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Alexandra Shipp, and Kingsley Ben-Adir to name a few. While most of the actors will be portrayed as dolls, some of them will play humans in the film.
We are thrilled to see Issa Rae shine in her role as President Barbie. Barbie’s inclusivity has expanded to all ethnicities and the brand has even made tribute dolls that salute some of our brightest and most talented Black women. We are loving Barbie’s evolution and looking forward to more of what the brand has in store.
Barbie will hit theaters July 21st. For more information, click here.
Issa Rae Is ‘President Barbie’ In The New ‘Barbie’ Film was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
