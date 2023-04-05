- CLE

Former Ohio State Football Player Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Published on April 5, 2023

Darron Lee mug shot

Source: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office / Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

According to NBC4i, A former Ohio State and NFL player is facing domestic violence charges Tuesday from an altercation the day before, which then revealed details about another incident.

Dublin police went around 5:30 p.m. Monday to a reported domestic violence incident in the 6100 block of Kendall Ridge Loop, according to Franklin County Municipal Court documents. There, officers found Darron Lee, 28, and a woman who accused him of assaulting her and another person on separate occasions.

The victim told police that when the woman approached Lee in a bedroom and asked him to leave, he became upset and began yelling.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Former Ohio State Football Player Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

