According to NBC4i, A former Ohio State and NFL player is facing domestic violence charges Tuesday from an altercation the day before, which then revealed details about another incident.
Dublin police went around 5:30 p.m. Monday to a reported domestic violence incident in the 6100 block of Kendall Ridge Loop, according to Franklin County Municipal Court documents. There, officers found Darron Lee, 28, and a woman who accused him of assaulting her and another person on separate occasions.
The victim told police that when the woman approached Lee in a bedroom and asked him to leave, he became upset and began yelling.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Former Ohio State Football Player Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
