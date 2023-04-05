With RNBPhilly announcing the lineup for RNBFest 2023, One of our performers for the show came to help us celebrate the announcement. New Jersey RNB Group WanMor stopped by the studio to give Mina SayWhat a little sneak peek of what we can expect May 20th for RNBFest.
Get your tickets to RNBFest 2023 [CLICK HERE]
Get your tickets to RNBFest 2023 [CLICK HERE]
WanMor Tells Us What Beyonce Smells Like! was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
Prayers: Singer Will Downing Shared The Passing of His Daughter
-
Ohio School District Approves 4-Day School Weeks
-
Amherst School Bus Driver Quits After Video Cursing at Students Goes Viral
-
Police Identify Man Found Dead Under West 25th Street Bridge in Cleveland
-
Raphael Saadiq Teases 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour On IG
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage
-
Dad Chokes Daughter To Death On Facetime With Mom
-
Bowling Green Player Sucker Punched by Memphis Loser After Tournament Win