Monica was spotted on the scene recently attending an Xscape concert where she showed up in style in a sparkling ensemble that we love. The beauty shared her look in a photo dump on Instagram where she modeled the ensemble and of course kicked it with her girls, Kandi and Tiny from the legendary music group.
For her ensemble, the starlet donned a Celine bomber jacket with sparkles throughout and rocked a matching top from the designer underneath. She complimented the look with silver, metallic boots from designer Jennifer Le and wore black jeans to add a color contrast to the vibrant slay.
As for her hair, she traded in her usual black locs for a burgundy color and wore her tresses in big, fluffy curls. She also donned a face full of soft glam makeup and let the light serve as her natural filter. In typical Mo fashion, she also posed in a pair of designer shades to accessorize the flashy ensemble and make it her own.
Monica shared the look on her social media page, sharing a multi photo carousel along with the caption, “On Ya TV & Ya Timeline at The Same Time….. MDA CC: @kandi @majorgirl @therealtamikascott
Check out the stunning photo set below.
Monica Stepped Out In A Sparkly Celine Ensemble While Attending The Xscape Concert was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Prayers: Singer Will Downing Shared The Passing of His Daughter
-
Ohio School District Approves 4-Day School Weeks
-
Amherst School Bus Driver Quits After Video Cursing at Students Goes Viral
-
Police Identify Man Found Dead Under West 25th Street Bridge in Cleveland
-
Raphael Saadiq Teases 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour On IG
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage
-
Dad Chokes Daughter To Death On Facetime With Mom
-
Bowling Green Player Sucker Punched by Memphis Loser After Tournament Win