Patient-Centered Health Care for African-Americans

Whether it is caused by a lack of generational wealth, less education, community, trust or oppresion, African-Americans are at a disadvantage when it comes to their own health. Data proves it. What does it mean to take a patient-centered approach to clinical car for African-Americans? Primary care physicians, Gregory Hall, MD, provides an eye opening explanation of why disparities exist and what can be done to address them and reverse the trends.
