Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Anytime/Anywhere

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown is getting us all together with the 10 MINUTE Full body workout for anytime / anywhere.

“Get your body moving”

** 45 -60 secs

EACH EXERCISE X’s 5 ROUNDS

*Windmills — forward n backwards

-bring arms laterally to shoulder height!

*Standing Knee crunches

-drive knee up toward chest and hands toward feet, folding stomach inward

*Lat-Reach—high / middle / low

-reach arm overhead to opposite side of body , then toward middle ( twisting torso) and reach down to floor. ( BOTH SIDES )

*Squat Joggers

-bend knees, chest up, begin to lift feet from ground as fast as you can. Simultaneously!

*Plank to floor

-start off in high plank position, slowly allow your body to come to the floor. Now push yourself back up to plank position.

Check out the tutorial video below