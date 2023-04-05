The Amanda Seales Show | The Don Is Going Down | EPISODE 85

In the latest episode of the Amanda Seales show, Amanda discusses various topics making headlines in the news. One of the top stories is about former president Donald Trump, who recently pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges, including tax evasion and fraud.

Amanda also talks about a Houston barber who impersonated a police officer to meet rapper Megan Thee Stallion, which led to his arrest.

In more positive news, Amanda highlights the achievement of Victor Glover, who became the first black astronaut to orbit the moon.

The show also takes a moment to remember the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., which was marked yesterday.

Other topics covered in the podcast include the SWV vs Xscape, group chat, and more. Overall, the episode provides a thought-provoking and insightful analysis of current events. Listen laugh and learn with the Amanda Seales Show.

(02:08) BLACKURATE NEWS: Trump Pleads Not Guilty To 34 Criminal Charges In New York (07:46) Houston Barber Risked It All For Megan Thee Stallion (12:15) IN THE GROUP CHAT – We’re Asking This Relationship Question….Are You Keeping Pictures Of Your Ex On Social Media…How About On Your Camera Roll? (17:54) Stay Connected With Us 24/7 On All Socials At Seales Said It And Give Us A Call At 1 855 AMANDA 8 THAT’S 1 855 262 6328. We Wanted To Get Your Take On Bill Gates Daughter Phoebe And Her Black Boyfriend Robert Ross And The Pics Of Him Cheesin All Over Twitter? (20:40) BLACKURATE NEWS: GREENSBORO POLICE ARRESTED A MAN ON AN HBCU CAMPUS WITH OVER 1,000 ROUNDS OF AMMO AND MULTIPLE WEAPONS (27:26) XSCAPE AND SWV SEEM TO HAVE SQUASHED THEIR ONGOING FAMILY DRAMA. (30:21) – BIG UP, LET DOWN: BIG UP – US Representative From Ny Jamaal Bowman Tells MTG To ‘Take Her A-S Back To Washington’. LET DOWN – Jill Biden Invites Iowa To White House (35:29) CALLER – From The Group Chat, We Love That Ya’ll Are Coupled Up And Responding To This Topic …Marriage Is Not The End Goal. It’s The Starting Point….….What Are Your Thoughts On This…Tallahassee Police Department Arrested Dozens Of Peaceful Pro-Choice Protestors? (35:28) BLACKURATE NEWS: Fascism In Florida: Tallahassee Police Department Arrested Dozens Of Peaceful Pro-Choice Protestors Including FL. Senator Lauren Book And Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried (38:53) Victor Glover….Becomes NASA’S First Black Astronaut To Orbit The Moon (44:28) – Callers We Love Taking Your Calls At 855-AMANDA-8, 855-262-6328 From The Group Chat, We Love That Ya’ll Are Coupled Up And Responding To This Topic …The Bros Have Really Been Responding To This….Marriage Is Not The End Goal. It’s The Starting Point….….What Are Your Thoughts On This? (47:29) What 3 Items Would You Take To Space With You To Represent Your Blackness? (53:08) BLACKURATE NEWS: The Assassination Of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Occurred Yesterday In 1968 (55:31) Latto Says Social Media Trolls Have Made Her Feel Insecure About Her Looks: ‘Now I Just Think I Look Like An Old White Woman’

