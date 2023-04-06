According to NBC4i, Some longtime Columbus homeowners with city-issued liens on their properties will receive forgiveness, city council voted Monday.
The city said it will be absolving homeowners of debt taken out and associated liens on city-assisted home repairs that are ten years old or older — with about $7.6 million total that could be eligible for forgiveness, according to the ordinance.
Before Council voted on the proposed legislation at its general body meeting Monday night, Mayor Andrew Ginther and Councilmember Shayla Favor introduced it at a news conference earlier in the day at Modcon Living’s tool lending library on the east side. By Monday night, it was introduced in the Council and cleared with a unanimous vote.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Pre-Register: OHFA Housing Seminar 2023
- Get Your Tickets to the Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
- Big city in Ohio to forgive some homeowners of liens on their property
- Lil Wayne Confirms Upcoming Collaboration with LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson
- Meek Mill Responds to Donald Trump Using Same Lawyer as Him
- Mendeecees Shares He Used His Mom As Collateral For Drugs
- The Bijou Star Files: Black School Therapist Police Stop Gone Bad
- Indiana Bill Is Cracking Down On Bullying
- Rickey Smiley ‘Beat The Buzzer’ Contest
- Johnson & Johnson Offers Nearly $9 Billion Settlement For Talcum Powder Lawsuit
- Michael K. Williams’ Dealer Pleads Guilty In His Overdose Case
Big city in Ohio to forgive some homeowners of liens on their property was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Prayers: Singer Will Downing Shared The Passing of His Daughter
-
Ohio School District Approves 4-Day School Weeks
-
Amherst School Bus Driver Quits After Video Cursing at Students Goes Viral
-
Cleveland: 7th Most Dangerous City in America
-
Police Identify Man Found Dead Under West 25th Street Bridge in Cleveland
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage
-
Bowling Green Player Sucker Punched by Memphis Loser After Tournament Win
-
LeBron’s Biopic ‘Shooting Stars’ Filmed in Akron, Cleveland Heights & Canton