There’s a bill circulating in the state of Indiana that has already been passed by the House. House Bill 1483 places a responsibility on school districts and administrators to report incidents of bullying better to both the victims and suspects parents.
One Elkhart teacher stated, “As a public school teacher, I have been alarmed at the differences between districts on how bullying situations are handled or, at times, avoided”. She went on to discuss how bullying is a serious situation within the school system and how she deals with it in her school district. She was also the parent of a child who was bullied in the past, which was never reported to the parent.
The bill also gives the school district permission to transfer a student bully into another district to avoid encountering the bullying victim. The bill passed 11-0 out of the committee. It will soon be forwarded and heard in the full Senate, which it will then return to the House for approval because of the changes the Senate made. The last step is the bill being sent to the governor, Eric Holcomb.
- Pre-Register: OHFA Housing Seminar 2023
- Get Your Tickets to the Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
- Big city in Ohio to forgive some homeowners of liens on their property
- Lil Wayne Confirms Upcoming Collaboration with LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson
- Meek Mill Responds to Donald Trump Using Same Lawyer as Him
- Mendeecees Shares He Used His Mom As Collateral For Drugs
- The Bijou Star Files: Black School Therapist Police Stop Gone Bad
- Indiana Bill Is Cracking Down On Bullying
- Rickey Smiley ‘Beat The Buzzer’ Contest
- Johnson & Johnson Offers Nearly $9 Billion Settlement For Talcum Powder Lawsuit
- Michael K. Williams’ Dealer Pleads Guilty In His Overdose Case
Indiana Bill Is Cracking Down On Bullying was originally published on wtlcfm.com
-
Prayers: Singer Will Downing Shared The Passing of His Daughter
-
Ohio School District Approves 4-Day School Weeks
-
Amherst School Bus Driver Quits After Video Cursing at Students Goes Viral
-
Cleveland: 7th Most Dangerous City in America
-
Police Identify Man Found Dead Under West 25th Street Bridge in Cleveland
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage
-
Bowling Green Player Sucker Punched by Memphis Loser After Tournament Win
-
LeBron’s Biopic ‘Shooting Stars’ Filmed in Akron, Cleveland Heights & Canton