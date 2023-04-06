This morning police fired shots at a suspect near Roxboro Elementary School in Solon. He managed to escape and no injuries were reported.
According to FOX 8, police were pursuing the suspect who was fleeing in a minivan. The vehicle is believed to be stolen, and the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. In the pursuit, the van struck another vehicle, leaving the two victims inside with minor injuries.
The stolen van is believed to have been involved in a recent armed robbery.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
From FOX 8:
The minivan fled south on SOM Center Road, then west on Arthur Road, then north on Solon Boulevard, where the suspect rear-ended another vehicle near the elementary school, and came to a stop, according to police. The suspect got out of the car with a loaded handgun, police said.
“Shots were fired and the suspect fled on foot southeast-bound through some backyards,” reads the release. “After a short foot chase, the suspect surrendered.”
To read the entire report from FOX 8, [click here].
If you have any information about the stolen vehicle or the alleged thief who was driving it, you’re encouraged to contact the Solon police department.
The Latest:
- Pre-Register: OHFA Housing Seminar 2023
- Get Your Tickets to the Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- ‘Harlem’ Actress Shoniqua Shandai: ‘My Ethos Is To Create Space For Curvy, Dark-Skinned Women’
- Fans Hope They Don’t Catch Their Mama Nem On Hulu’s ‘Freaknik’ Documentary
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘A Star is Always Going To Be a Star’ | Episode 114
- Shots Fired Near Solon Elementary School
- Thieves Run Off With $500,000 Worth of Apple Products
- Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty In Michael K. Williams Death Trial
- Van Jones Expresses Empathy For Donald Trump
- This Kid Cudi Hype Video for the Cleveland Guardians is Fire
- Candace Owens Cries About Designer Who Refused To Work With Her Or Her Husband, Suggests It’s Like ‘Jim Crow’
- Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
Shots Fired Near Solon Elementary School was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
-
Prayers: Singer Will Downing Shared The Passing of His Daughter
-
Ohio School District Approves 4-Day School Weeks
-
Amherst School Bus Driver Quits After Video Cursing at Students Goes Viral
-
Cleveland: 7th Most Dangerous City in America
-
Police Identify Man Found Dead Under West 25th Street Bridge in Cleveland
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage
-
LeBron’s Biopic ‘Shooting Stars’ Filmed in Akron, Cleveland Heights & Canton
-
Uh Oh! Naked Pic of Serena Williams Goes Viral!