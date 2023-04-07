Front Page News: Tennessee’s Republican-Led House Expels Democratic Representatives For Protesting Gun Violence

Tennessee’s Republican-Led House votes to expel Democratic Representatives for protesting gun violence.
Last week, three of the House’ representatives participated in a gun-control protest on the House floor, in response to the recent tragic school shooting in Nashville.
SEE: Video From Inside Nashville School Shooting Shows Police Firing at Shooter
Among the three, the two expelled were Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson. The third, Gloria Johnson, kept her position by one vote.
Many see this harsh decision as being racially motivated. The two voted out are both black men, while the one staying (though part of the same demonstration) is a white woman.
These are the only two representatives to be expelled since the civil war.
