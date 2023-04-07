Blossom Music Center Job Fair

AHEAD OF MAJOR CONCERT SEASON, BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER ANNOUNCES HIRING FOR MULTIPLE POSITIONS AND JOB FAIRS

Blossom Music Center looks ahead to big season of live shows!

WHAT: Blossom Music Center is now hiring for multiple positions at its venue in Cuyahoga Falls. The venue looks forward to a jam-packed calendar of shows this season, and holding job fairs on April 8, 2023 from 12pm – 4pm and April 15, 2023 from 12pm – 4pm at Blossom Music Center at 1145 W Steels Corners Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223.

POSITIONS INCLUDE: Guest Ambassador, Usher, Housekeeping, Parking Attendants, Security, Sustainability, Maintenance, Concessions, Cooks, Bartenders and more.

DETAILS & PERKS: A fun and flexible work environment with opportunities to earn free and discounted concert tickets and catch some of the great shows coming to town! Year-round positions and opportunities for advancement are available.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO APPLY:

Visit https://bit.ly/3Kf05fd for Live Nation opportunities.

Visit https://bit.ly/2zf4MF6 for Legends Hospitality positions.

Contact Blossom_SeasonalJobs@LiveNation.com regarding employment opportunities questions at Blossom Music Center.

UPCOMING SHOWS: For a full list of upcoming shows, visit: Blossom Music Center

