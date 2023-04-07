- CLE

Blossom Music Center Job Fair

Published on April 7, 2023

AHEAD OF MAJOR CONCERT SEASON, BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER ANNOUNCES HIRING FOR MULTIPLE POSITIONS AND JOB FAIRS

Source: Blossom Music Center

Blossom Music Center looks ahead to big season of live shows!

WHAT: Blossom Music Center is now hiring for multiple positions at its venue in Cuyahoga Falls. The venue looks forward to a jam-packed calendar of shows this season, and holding job fairs on April 8, 2023 from 12pm – 4pm and April 15, 2023 from 12pm – 4pm at Blossom Music Center at 1145 W Steels Corners Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223.

POSITIONS INCLUDE: Guest Ambassador, Usher, Housekeeping, Parking Attendants, Security, Sustainability, Maintenance, Concessions, Cooks, Bartenders and more.

DETAILS & PERKS: A fun and flexible work environment with opportunities to earn free and discounted concert tickets and catch some of the great shows coming to town! Year-round positions and opportunities for advancement are available.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO APPLY:

Visit https://bit.ly/3Kf05fd for Live Nation opportunities.

Visit https://bit.ly/2zf4MF6 for Legends Hospitality positions.

Contact Blossom_SeasonalJobs@LiveNation.com regarding employment opportunities questions at Blossom Music Center.

UPCOMING SHOWS: For a full list of upcoming shows, visit: Blossom Music Center

CONNECT:

Facebook: @BlossomMusicCenter Twitter: @BlossomMusicCtr Instagram: @BlossomMusicCtr

Or visit us at: http://www.LiveNation.com

