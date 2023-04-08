CLOSE

Blac Chyna is still on her life changing journey and has been spotted out looking absolutely amazing!

Recently, the reality star made an appearance on Fox News LA and gave us style goals in a sexy pair of Balmain heels that we’re swooning over. Taking to Instagram, the beauty shared a photo set of herself as she served in a peach colored, curve hugging from House of CB. She paired the peach look with gold Balmain heels which retail for $2,950 and feature oversized straps around the foot and ankle. The stunning designer shoes were also recently spotted on Nicki Minaj so you already know that these are a hit!

Blac Chyna accessorized the gorgeous spring look with minimal jewelry and wore her hair long in big fluffy curls with a middle part to frame both sides of her face. As for her glam, she kept it simple and wore peach eyeshadow to match her dress and a glossy lip as she posed ahead of her appearance on the daily show.

“Thank you @foxnews @foxla for having me on “Good Friday”.” Chyna captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

The mother of two has been vocal about documenting her process of undergoing several cosmetic procedures to remove facial fillers from her cheeks and jawline as well as tattoos that no longer serve her. “Enough is enough,” she said. “It all has to come out,” she said of the process.

Now, Chyna has a new glow about her and we’re just loving this journey for her! Beauties, what do you think about Blac Chyna’s latest look?

Blac Chyna Is Our Style Goals In A Pair Of Gold Balmain Heels was originally published on hellobeautiful.com