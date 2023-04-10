Entertainment News

D.C. Woman Kidnaps Kids To Get Her Baby Daddy Attention

Published on April 10, 2023

How crazy is this?  A woman wanted to see her baby daddy so bad that she kidnaped his kids.  Whats even crazier is she kidnaped them from school, telling the school that she was their mother.  Even crazier they never checked the woman’s I.D., and handed her over the children.  Now the real mother wants her children’s school to take accountability.

“My children were basically given away that day, and the situation was swept under the rug,”

According to an affidavitwhen the father arrived at the school to pick up their two children that day, he was informed the children were already picked up. The woman, who called herself  ‘Jessica,’ then called the father to tell him she had his kids and “would give them back… if she could see the son she shares with him.” That child was not involved in this case.

Police were able to make contact with the woman and safely retrieve the kids. She was charged with two counts of kidnapping.

