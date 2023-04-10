The Bijou Star Files: LSU’s Angel Reese From SNL to White House

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 10, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

LSU STAR ANGEL REESE SAYS SHE’LL ATTEND WHITE HOUSE VISIT After Jill Biden Controversy

LSU hoops star Angel Reese has decided she will attend the White House visit with her team after all … days after she contemplated skipping the visit because of remarks made by First Lady Jill Biden. Read More

TRISTAN THOMPSON Signs with Lakers …CLOSER TO KHLOE AMID REKINDLING???

Tristan Thompson is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, which means he’ll be reteaming with LeBron — but, also, he’ll be much closer to Khloe Kardashian … and that’s significant. Read More

DOJA CAT I’M DONE WITH POP …Let’s Get to Some Rappin’!!!

Doja Cat says she’s ready to prove she’s a good rapper, and to do that … she’s shelving her pop style, maybe forever. Read More

HULU New Freaknik Doc …FREAKING OUT OLDER GEN. OF RAGERS!!!

Hulu’s forthcoming documentary about Freaknik apparently has some old-school partiers trembling in their boots … and one woman’s now-viral concerns might reflect the many. Read More

MIKE TYSON NBA PLAYERS SHOULD USE MY CANNABIS… ‘Best In The World!!!’

If NBA players are tryna get their hands on some top-notch cannabis — after the league announced they won’t be penalized for marijuana use — then they need to hit up Mike Tyson who says he’s got the best product in the world! Read More

HARVEY WEINSTEIN FLEW FIRST CLASS TO NEW PRISON… D.A. Foots The Bill

Harvey Weinstein took a trip from L.A. to New York after his conviction on the West Coast … and he was flown out in first class on the D.A.’s dime. Read More

CLASSROOM VIOLENCE TX STUDENT PUNCHES TEACHER IN FACE …Wanted His Cell Phone Back

A high school student in Texas punched his teacher square in the face … a frightening encounter captured on video. Read More

TINA KNOWLES VANDAL HITS TINA KNOWLES’ HOME… Taken Into Custody After Foot Pursuit

Beyonce‘s mom, Tina Knowles, had an unwelcome visitor at her Los Angeles home — cops say they took a man into custody for causing a disturbance and damaging her property. Read More

GEORGE FOREMAN SEX ABUSE ACCUSERS CHALLENGE HIM TO LIE DETECTOR TEST

The two women accusing George Foreman of sexual abuse 45 years ago — when they were minors — want to hook him up to a polygraph … challenging him to a lie detector test. Read More

MONICA No ‘Goonica’ Here …STOPS FANS FROM THROWING BLOWS

Monica put a damper on her “Goonica” nickname, and a few fans’ chances of landing more punches during a fight that erupted at her show. Read More

Lance Reddick’s Attorney Disputes Cause Of Death Report

Actor Lance Reddick’s cause of death was reportedly declared earlier this week, but now his attorney is disputing how he died. Read More

Tamera Mowry-Housley Gets Emotional Learning About Her Enslaved Ancestors

Tamera Mowry-Housley became quite emotional after learning of her enslaved ancestors in the latest episode of ‘Finding Your Roots.’ Read More

Houston Mother Sentenced To Life In Prison For The Fatal Beating Of Her 4-Month-Old Daughter

A Houston mother has been sentenced to life in prison for reportedly “beating her infant daughter to death.” Read More

Alabama Man Documents His Quest to Eat Chipotle for 1,000 Days Straight

29-year-old Mobile, Alabama man Dillon Wareham is determined to eat Chipotle for 1,000 days straight, and so far he’s reached almost 500 days in his fast food journey. Read More

Florida Teacher Fired After Making Students Write Their Own Obituaries

A psychology high school teacher in Florida was recently fired after delivering a lesson in which he made students write their own obituaries. Read More

Billionaire David Geffen Marries Former Go-Go Dancer With “Super-Secretive” Past

Billionaire David Geffen’s new “husband” is a former go-go dancer with a secretive past. Read More

Conn. Parents Of 5-Year-Old Son File Lawsuit Against School; Parent Thought The Boy Was “Playing Dead” When He Collapsed During Recess

The parents of the 5-year-old boy who fatally collapsed during recess are suing the school and town. Read More

New Study Reveals 38 Million Tracks On Streaming Platforms Received Zero Plays Last Year

A new study revealed that nearly a quarter of all songs uploaded to streaming platforms last year received zero plays. That equates to about 38 million tracks that not one person listened to. Read More

Maryland Daycare Worker Arrested After Video Surfaces Of Her Abusing Children [Video]

A 23-year-old Maryland daycare employee was arrested Friday after a video of her abusing children at the center began circulating on social media. Read More

Daniel Caesar Admits His Fault In Making A Controversial Statement About Black People: “I Was Wrong And I’m Sorry About That” [Video]

Daniel Caesar addresses his controversial 2019 statement about black people. Read More

Starbucks Customers Report Bubble Guts After Drinking New Olive Oil-Infused Coffee [Video]

If your Starbucks coffee has you on the toilet more than usual, you are not alone. Read More

Diddy Clarifies His Sting Payments, Says He Was Joking

Diddy had us clutching our wallets after saying he pays Sting $5,000 a day for sampling his song without permission. Read More

Claudia Jordan Explains ‘One Sided’ Beef Between Her and BBWLA Star Jennifer Williams [Video]

Claudia Jordan is opening up about her alleged “one-sided” beef with BBWLA star Jennifer Williams. Read More

GloRilla Addresses Rumors She Spent Three Years In Prison For Stealing Cereal

GloRilla is setting the record straight over rumors circulating on social media. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com