Grammy award winning singer Ledisi talks about her musical career starting as a child in New Orleans and coming of age in San Francisco plus her role playing Gladys Knight in the recently released film Spinning Gold
Backstory on social:
Legendary radio host Colby “Colb” Tyner takes us back to where it all started with the biggest names in the music business and the world in his new podcast, BackStory with Colby Colb. Each episode is a narrative journey and in-depth conversation with the men and women that shaped hip hop. Colby is an accomplished on-air talent best known for his compelling interviews with Jay-Z, Will Smith, Quincy Jones, President Obama, LL Cool J, and more. Subscribe on iTunes or wherever you stream podcasts.
Ledisi Joins ‘BackStory With Colby Colb’ Podcast was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
