Kim Kardashian Will Star Opposite ‘AHS’ Alum Emma Roberts In Upcoming Series ‘Delicate’

Kim Kardashian will star opposite “American Horror Story” alum Emma Roberts in forthcoming Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s FX anthology, titled “Delicate.” Read more details about the series and Kardashian’s involvement inside.

The reality star, entrepreneur and pop culture symbol has just signed her biggest deal to date. She will star in the upcoming 12th season of FX’s “American Horror Story,” in a role specifically written for her. She joins returning “AHS” star and serial Murphy collaborator Roberts. The series sole writer and showrunner is Halley Feiffer.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” AHS co-creator Murphy shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Murphy was impressed by Kim’s beloved hosting appearance on “Saturday Night Live” back in 2021. The two are longtime friends and they began speaking about crafting a unique role for her scripted TV debut last summer.

There are no specific details about her and Roberts’ roles. In fact, the details are being kept tightly under wraps.

However, we do know this next series is different from the previous “AHS” seasons. For the first time in the anthology’s history, the series will find inspiration from Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel Delicate Condition. The novel is described as a gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens. A cover blurb from author Andrea Bartz describes Delicate Condition as “the feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby we all needed.”

Fans have seen Kardashian in roles before, but this is by far her most high-profile to date. The series has welcomed famous cast members in the past like Lady Gaga, whose acting credits at the time were simply her own elaborate music videos. Gaga’s appearance back in season five paved the way for her impressive film career now today. The same might be said for Kardashian after she launches her scripted career with “AHS.”

The new season, executive produced by Murphy, co-creator Brad Falchuk, Feiffer, Alexis Martin Woodall and Scott Robertson, is set to begin filming in New York City later this month. A summer premiere is anticipated, with Murphy and FX expected to announce an exact date in June.

Murphy’s critically-acclaimed anthology series “American Horror Story” is one among the longest-running and successful properties in Ryan Murphy Productions’ sizeable TV portfolio, receiving over 100 Emmy nominations and nabbing 13 wins to date.

Great move, Kim!

Kim Kardashian Will Star Opposite ‘AHS’ Alum Emma Roberts In Upcoming Series ‘Delicate’ was originally published on globalgrind.com