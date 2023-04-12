NBA YoungBoy says the party must go on… the album release party, that is.
RELATED: Houston Police Identify Gunman in March 30 Death of BTB Savage
RELATED: Halle Berry Bares All In Latest IG Photo: ‘I Do What I Wanna Do’
One of the web’s most esteemed rappers may be on house arrest over a gun possession charge., but he isn’t gonna let that stop him from throwing an album release party for his latest project. The album release party will be live streamed – quite fitting for a rapper with one of the largest (and most diehard) YouTube followings in the world.
The livestream for the Don’t Try This At Home album will reportedly take place on Thursday, April 20th. TMZ reports that NBA’s crew is coughing up a whopping $200K to rent party space at Elevate Lounge DTLA.
NBA YoungBoy To Livestream Album Release Party While On House Arrest was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Cleveland: 7th Most Dangerous City in America
-
Amherst School Bus Driver Quits After Video Cursing at Students Goes Viral
-
Rickey Smiley Commends Reginae Carter for “Setting The Record Straight” [AUDIO]
-
VA Rapper EGYPXN Drops New Music Video Then Shoots Family
-
D.C. Woman Kidnaps Kids To Get Her Baby Daddy Attention
-
Here's How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
Uh Oh! Naked Pic of Serena Williams Goes Viral!
-
Prayers: Singer Will Downing Shared The Passing of His Daughter