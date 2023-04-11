Kiki and Fat Tasha call in to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to settle a disagreement. Kiki is supposed to take Fat Tasha out to eat with the money, but are in a bind when she can’t return the kids’ Easter clothes to the dollar store.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Click Below For Full Clip:
Kiki and Fat Tasha Argue About Returning Easter Outfits to the Dollar Store [AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Prayers: Singer Will Downing Shared The Passing of His Daughter
-
Amherst School Bus Driver Quits After Video Cursing at Students Goes Viral
-
Cleveland: 7th Most Dangerous City in America
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage
-
Ohio School District Approves 4-Day School Weeks
-
Rickey Smiley Commends Reginae Carter for “Setting The Record Straight” [AUDIO]
-
LeBron’s Biopic ‘Shooting Stars’ Filmed in Akron, Cleveland Heights & Canton
-
D.C. Woman Kidnaps Kids To Get Her Baby Daddy Attention