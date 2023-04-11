The 25-year-old shooter who killed four people at a bank in downtown Lousiville was from Floyd County, Indiana. He attended Floyd Center High School in Floyd Knobs. Connor Sturgeon is now dead after unleashing an attack at his workplace injuring two officers and killing four people. Police stated that there were a total of nine people injured.
Investigators believe that Connor was recently told he was losing his job at the bank. The victims included Juliana Farmer, 45; Joshua Barrick, 40; James Tutt, 64; Tommy Elliott, 63; and Deana Eckert, 57.
Louisville Mass Shooter Was From Indiana was originally published on wtlcfm.com
