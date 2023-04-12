VA Rapper EGYPXN Drops New Music Video Then Shoots Family

CLOSE

How crazy is this!? Virginia rapper EGYPXN was scheduled to release a new music video, ‘Be Free’, the music video dropped as planned. EGYPXN should have been riding on cloud nine, posting feverishly about his new project, however something went terribly wrong.

According to reports 26 year old Tiye Adam Washington II AKA EGYPXN forced his way into his families home then proceeded to shoot his mother, his 21 year old sister and 12 year old younger brother. The incident prompted a city wide manhunt for Washington in which the rapper ended up getting into a shoot out with officers, leaving one officer shot and Tiye Washington dead.

Tiye Washington’s family members were sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Just a day before his demise, Tiye Washington uploaded a message to Instagram as his “last request.”

“My last request from humanity is that you seriously evaluate the care you have for each other. If this species is to ever evolve you must stop eating animals, stop warring with each other and take care of mother earth,” … “Overthrow this sadistic government and rebuild. On a fresh foundation. It’s time for me to rest now..”

There is no motive for what caused the shooting of his family at this time, however his music video ‘Be Free’ has gone viral.