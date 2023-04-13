CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a Columbus distillery is celebrating its bourbon with a bang this month — and they want alcohol aficionados to join them.

Watershed Distillery will host its first-ever BourbonFest on April 22 as it introduces its newest spirit, Watershed Distillery Uncut Unfiltered Bourbon. With fresh food, live music, guided bourbon tours, and a lesson on Watershed’s distillation process, BourbonFest is bringing the distillery back to its bourbon-based roots.

“Bourbon is best enjoyed with family and friends, and BourbonFest provides a new way to come together, have fun and sip some delicious bourbons,” Greg Lehman, CEO and founder of Watershed Distillery, said in a news release.

Ohio distillery announces first ever BourbonFest was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com