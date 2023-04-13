RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications

Published on April 13, 2023

Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx brought some sad news to the internet. The world-renowned, Jamie Foxx is currently in the hospital due to medical complications.

Corrinne typed up a letter on IG saying, “We wanted to share that, my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery”.

We are keeping Jamie Foxx in our prayers and wish for a speedy recovery.

More news to come as the story develops.

BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications

