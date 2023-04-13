Queen Latifah Becomes First Female Rapper Selected For National Recording Registry

CLOSE

We love to see it!

Queen Latifah is still making moves and history as she becomes the first female rapper to have an album to be added to The National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress!

Following Wednesday’s announcement, Latifah’s 1989 album ‘All Hail The Queen’ will be joining the National Recording Registry in 2023.

Via VIBE:

“The National Recording Registry preserves our history through recorded sound and reflects our nation’s diverse culture,” expressed Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. “The national library is proud to help ensure these recordings are preserved for generations to come, and we welcome the public’s input on what songs, speeches, podcasts or recorded sounds we should preserve next. We received more than 1,100 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry.”

Additionally, the 2023 class also includes the first sounds of a video game to join the registry with the Super Mario Bros. theme and Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina” becomes the first Reggaeton record to be added to the audio history library.

Also joining the queen is Mariah Carey with her first entry with “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Madonna’s album Like a Virgin, Wynton Marsalis’s album Black Codes (From the Underground), and Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway To Heaven.”

Below are the National Recording Registry 2023 Selections:

“The Very First Mariachi Recordings” — Cuarteto Coculense (1908-1909)

“St. Louis Blues” — Handy’s Memphis Blues Band (1922)

“Sugar Foot Stomp” — Fletcher Henderson (1926)

Dorothy Thompson: Commentary and Analysis of the European Situation for NBC Radio (Aug. 23-Sept. 6, 1939)

“Don’t Let Nobody Turn You Around” — The Fairfield Four (1947)

“Sherry” — The Four Seasons (1962)

“What the World Needs Now is Love” — Jackie DeShannon (1965)

“Wang Dang Doodle” — Koko Taylor (1966)

“Ode to Billie Joe” — Bobbie Gentry (1967)

“Déjà Vu” — Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young (1970)

“Imagine” — John Lennon (1971)

“Stairway to Heaven” — Led Zeppelin (1971)

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” — John Denver (1971)

“Margaritaville” — Jimmy Buffett (1977)

“Flashdance…What a Feeling” — Irene Cara (1983)

“Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” — Eurythmics (1983)

“Synchronicity” — The Police (1983)

“Like a Virgin” — Madonna (1984)

“Black Codes (From the Underground)” — Wynton Marsalis (1985)

Super Mario Bros. theme — Koji Kondo, composer (1985)

“All Hail the Queen” — Queen Latifah (1989)

“All I Want for Christmas is You” — Mariah Carey (1994)

“Pale Blue Dot” — Carl Sagan (1994)

“Gasolina” — Daddy Yankee (2004)

“Concerto for Clarinet and Chamber Orchestra” — Northwest Chamber Orchestra, Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, composer (2012)

