What’s Your Point With Russ Parr & Armstrong Williams ‘She Sounds Insane’

It’s time for another edition of “What’s Your Point” with Russ Parr and Armstrong Williams and this one is a controversial one. 21-year-old Jack Teixeira was arrested and facing charges under the Espionage Act for reportedly leaking American classified defense documents. On Thursday, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defended Teixeira on Twitter, saying “Jake Teixeira is white, male, Christian, and antiwar. That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime. And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more. Ask yourself who is the real enemy? A young low level national guardsmen? Or the administration that is waging war in Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?”

Greene’s tweet was met with shock from democrats and members of the GOP, her own party. Russ asks Williams his thoughts on the matter and his answer was simple “She sounds insane.”

Russ also talks about the controversy surrounding Armstrong’s mentor Clarence Thomas and his dealings with Billionaire Harlan Crow and more. This is a “What’s Your Point” you don’t want to miss.

Key Highlights

On Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Tweet

Russ Parr: Espionage is a very serious crime, when you steal government secrets. And obviously, this young boy, a young man, was arrested yesterday. Marjorie Taylor Greene basically said that, you know, he’s a victim and so on and so forth and he’s a patriot for stealing government secrets. How do you feel about that, Sir?

Armstrong Williams: She sounds insane.

Russ Parr: OK, you don’t agree with one little bit of that, do you?

Armstrong Williams: It’s just absolutely that. It’s just to give credibility to anyone stealing government secrets or operations, or what we say about our allies, military installations of our allies and not hold them accountable and responsible, you give a green light to others to go rouge and compromise the security in the interest of our United States government, She should be condemned from every branch of government because, I mean, she’s. Literally out of. touch with reality.

Russ Parr: Wow, that’s interesting that you say that because everything that you just described makes me feel like when Donald Trump took documents that applies to him also, he’s not above the law, correct?

We’re not talking about Donald Trump. We’re talking about the Pentagon.

On Clarence Thomas

Russ Parr: I know you’re very close with Justice Thomas. And you know, he’s all over the news. Billionaire Harlan Crow, they’re saying now that he bought property for Clarence Thomas. Is that ethical?

Armstrong Williams: You know, people say a lot of things, Russ. Obviously, you know, Justice Thomas is my mentor, and they say a lot of things. A lot of things that Pro Publica reported and much of it is not true. Justice Thomas admitted now that since March 17th, the Supreme Court has changed its rules of ethics and accepting gifts, and he will abide by these rules. He and other Supreme Court justices, Members of Congress can do insider trading, and know exactly the stocks that they’re betting on. And as these prices rise, they’re able to make a fortune. And other Americans cannot benefit from that. It’s only recently that the Congress, EEOC civil rights laws are applied to them. You know, it’s all across the branches of government

What’s Your Point With Russ Parr & Armstrong Williams ‘She Sounds Insane’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com