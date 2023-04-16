The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Freaknik, Racists, And More

According to the original report by Variety, the forthcoming Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told documentary on Hulu will examine the background of the famed Freaknik “Black spring break” celebration. The event began as an annual get-together of HBCU students in Atlanta, Georgia. The students felt excluded from other popular spring break locations because to the largely white audience. It finally stopped after several complaints of sexual assault led to it developing into a weekend-long street celebration of promiscuity. Producers like Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell and Jermaine Dupri are going to be included in the documentary, which will be about the event’s rise and decline. There are worries that it would minimize the problem of sexual assaults, which many partygoers have encountered and reported.