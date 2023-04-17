CLOSE

Lori Harvey traded in her typical glamorous garb for a sexy festival look, and we’re in love. The socialite and entrepreneur was one of the many celebrities enjoying Coachella 2023.

The Skn by LH founder attended Revolve’s Coachella party in a white Aya Muse dress that featured cutouts on the bust and waistline. She partnered the look with a purse by The Row, Miu Miu boots, and Saint Laurent sunglasses. She accessorized her ensemble with gold earrings, waist beads, and a ring bracelet.

Our faves were out in full force for this year’s Coachella music festival. Everyone was spotted on the Empire Polo Field in Indio, California, from Saweetie and her rainbow-colored hair to Teyana Taylor and her chiseled abs.

Coachella fashion is the one time you can channel your inner unicorn and not feel judged. Want to wear a metallic bikini? This is the place to do it. Neon-colored wig? Go for it. The only rules are to exude festival vibes and enjoy yourself. It looks like Lori Harvey accomplished that mission. What do you think? Are you loving the Aya Muse dress she wore during Coachella?

Lori Harvey Makes An Appearance At Coachella In A Sexy White Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com