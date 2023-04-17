Tried It: These 3 Beauty Products Will Maximize Your Natural Glam Beat

CLOSE

I’m a sucker for a simple, soft, natural glam look, and that’s possibly because it’s easy for me to do. When it comes to makeup, I’m a one-look-wonder who rarely thinks outside of the box. When I find something that works for me, I stick to it. Knowing this, I had to find products that would help me maximize my signature look.

Generally speaking, a natural glam look appears to be classic and minimal. The idea is to create something that looks natural, timeless and beautiful. I never like to look like I’m wearing lots of makeup, and a soft glam beat helps me achieve that. I always start with my everyday products like my Nars foundation and concealer, but I wanted to switch up a few of the products that would make a bigger impact; primer, blush, and lipstick.

1. Dermablend’s Brilliant Base Illuminating Primer

An excellent primer is crucial in executing a flawless look. Primers create a smooth canvas for you to work with, thus elevating your beauty beat. Dermablend gifted me their Brilliant Base Illuminating Primer, which boasts up to 24 hours in makeup wear.

I’ve tried many primers, but this one gave me a prolonged beauty beat and a smooth finish. The lightweight formula didn’t weigh down my skin and provided some nourishment because it is packed with vitamins C and E.

2. Danessa Myricks Beauty’s Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder

For blush, I tapped into Danessa Myricks Beauty’s Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder in Rosé N Brunch. The brand gifted me the entire set, which consisted of six creamy colors that can be used on the lips and cheeks.

I was obsessed with all the colors, but I gravitated towards Rosé N Brunch because it had a rosy finish that went perfectly with my skin tone. I love a good multipurpose product so next time around, I’m going to try this as a lipstick.

3. The Lip Bar’s Soft Kiss Nourishing Lipstick with Mango Seed

Now you can complete a soft glam look in any hue, but I sealed the deal with The Lip Bar’s Soft Kiss Nourishing Lipstick in color Toasted. The Lip Bar is known for their vegan and cruelty-free products, but their wide range of lipsticks really put them on the map. The Soft Kiss Nourishing lipsticks are lightweight, and the Toasted color packs a lot of pigment.

I lined the lippie with Mac’s lip pencil in Chestnut.

Adding these 3 products to my makeup routine just upped the ante. I loved my final look! What do you think?

