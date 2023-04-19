Jonathan Majors At Crossroads: Domestic Violence Dispute Costs Him Projects

CLOSE

On March 26, Jonathan Majors, a rising Hollywood star, was arrested for alleged domestic assault. Since then, the industry has been grappling with what to do with him, given his uncertain future.

Despite his representatives’ insistence on his innocence, he’s set to appear in court on May 8 in New York. Last year, Majors gained significant momentum with his roles in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. However, his domestic violence dispute has likely cost him several projects, management and brand relationships.

According to reports, Majors has been dropped by his management team at Entertainment 360 and his PR team at the Lede Company. Although he is still represented by WME. He is also being removed from several projects in development. Those are including the film adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel The Man in My Basement and the unannounced Fifth Season’s Otis Redding biopic, Otis and Zelma. However, his name is still attached to some projects, including Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025), Loki Season 2, Spike Lee’s Da Understudy and Lionsgate’s 48 Hours in Vegas, where he would play Dennis Rodman.

Majors’ domestic violence dispute has also affected his brand deals. The Texas Rangers have removed him from their 2023 season ad campaign, which was set to debut on Friday. Additionally, Valentino and Majors have “mutually agreed” that he will no longer attend this year’s Met Gala, according to Deadline. The fact that he won’t be attending the event is a big loss in itself.

Scandals and controversies are nothing new in the entertainment industry. Many actors and actresses have been facing similar difficulties during their careers

However, the uncertainty surrounding Jonathan Majors’ career has created a more particular buzz in the industry. Leaving many wondering whether he will be able to bounce back from the allegations against him. While he has received widespread acclaim for his acting prowess, the allegations of domestic assault have cast a dark shadow over his future projects. This is essentially putting Majors’ career at a crossroads.

Despite his adamant denials in the assault case, the public’s opinion may have already determined his fate.

The court proceedings on May 8 will likely provide more clarity on the situation. The outcome of the case will play a crucial role in determining Majors’ trajectory in the entertainment industry.

As the industry waits to see what the future holds for this rising star. All eyes will be on the court proceedings and developments in the case.

