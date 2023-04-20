The voice, the legend, and American Idol winner season 3, Fantasia Barrino-Taylor just announced via her Instagram account that she is now a Marauder and has enrolled in classes at Central State University!
In her post, she said “PSA: I AM OFFICIALLY ENROLLED AS A STUDENT @centralstate87!!! I want to thank everyone who was apart of making this happen for me and working with my busy schedule.”
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Fantasia has been very open about her journey through life since being thrown into the spotlight. She has shared that she dropped out of high school while growing up in North Carolina and has since got her GED. Fantasia became an honorary member of the historically back sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho in 2022.
Central State University is a Historically Black University in Wilberforce, Ohio and was founded in 1890. We can’t wait to see Fantasia strolling with her sorors on campus this fall!
Congrats Fantasia! You are inspiring to us all!
- Fantasia Get’s The Call To Play In ‘The Color Purple’ [VIDEO]
- Hands Up, Let’s Go: Kirk Franklin Has Done It Again #iSMILE [VIDEO]
- Fantasia And Chris Stapelton Soulfully Bids Farewell To Madea [VIDEO]
- Fantasia Took Cleveland To Church #Sketchbooktour [VIDEO]
- Fantasia Told Sam Sylk This Will Be Her Last Tour!!?? [VIDEO]
- The Multifaceted ‘Tank’ Talks ‘Elevation’, Fantasia & Doing Comedy!?
- FANTASIA HITS THE STAGE AND SAYS THANKS!
- Sam Sylk Slid Over To The “In It To Win It Tour” For Valentines Day [VIDEO]
- RHOA Sheree’ Son Kairo Is Fantasia’s New Leading Man [VIDEO]
- Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To Promote Cancelled Concert
Fantasia Just Enrolled in this Ohio University was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Everything You Missed at the New Edition: Legacy Tour in Cleveland!
-
VA Rapper EGYPXN Drops New Music Video Then Shoots Family
-
Ohio Teen Shot and Killed By Police After Pointing Gun at Officers
-
Rickey Smiley Commends Reginae Carter for “Setting The Record Straight” [AUDIO]
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
Substitute teacher, student fight over confiscated cellphone
-
Pre-Register: OHFA Housing Seminar 2023
-
D.C. Woman Kidnaps Kids To Get Her Baby Daddy Attention