Win Free Tickets to See Alicia Keys in Cleveland!

CLOSE

Alicia Keys is bringing her KEYS To The Summer Tour to Cleveland!

Who wants to go FOR FREE!?

Alicia Keys’ summer tour comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, July 15. For your chance to go for free here’s what you have to do…

Send us a text message! That’s it! Your text is an official entry into our contest.

Text the keyword 93CONCERT (all one word!) to phone number 23845!

TEXT KEYWORD ’93CONCERT’ TO ‘23845’ FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!

Good luck!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Cleveland, OH metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The KEYS To The Summer contest ends April 23, 2023. Subject to Official Rules.