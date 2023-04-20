NLE Choppa chopped it up with Ro Digga and DJ Ryan Wolf in an exclusive interview with Z1079!
Earlier today Choppa kicked it (virtually) with Ro and Ryan about everything! The trio talked about his working relationship with Lil Wayne, his relationship status, and his budding acting career!
Choppa even took some time out to shoot his shot at Meagan Good… again!
Check out the full interview below! And don’t forget to follow Z1079 on YouTube and Instagram for the latest exclusive interviews!
NLE Choppa Exclusive Interview With The Day Party! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
