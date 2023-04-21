CLOSE

Michelle Obama brought the glow to CBS Mornings in a Sergio Hudson crop jacket that is giving everything stylish.

Michelle Obama is the standard, period. The former First Lady is a multifaceted fashion muse who slays almost every time she steps out in the public’s eye. Lately she’s been making her press tour rounds promoting her new podcast and upcoming Netflix special, and you already know her looks are top notch. As of late, the author made a fabulous appearance on CBS Mornings clad in a crop Sergio Hudson jacket from the designer’s spring/summer 2023 collection. The fancy piece gave off preppy, chic vibes with its popping neon yellow color, black lining, and statement buttons.

Obama paired her bright jacket with a black corset top, black high-waist flared slacks, and black pointy-toe heels. Her twists were pulled back for a full view of her gorgeous face. The podcast host kept her makeup soft and her accessories simple with white stud earrings as her only jewelry.

We have been in awe of our forever First Lady’s fashion since she stepped foot in the White House. We admire that she pushed the political aesthetic boundaries, and she will always be remembered for her poise, wit, hard work, and impeccable style.

Michelle Obama Gave Us A Fashion Moment In A Sergio Hudson Crop Jacket On ‘CBS Mornings’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com