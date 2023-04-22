Welcome to your simplified look into new movies and series set to arrive on Netflix throughout April 2023!
- Chris Rock May Address Will Smith Slap in Live Netflix Special
- Ludacris’ ‘Karma’s World’ Show Launches Toy And Haircare Lines
- Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Trailer Has Dropped
- Mary J. Blige Is Coming Back To Netflix In ‘Lost Ollie’
- Mo’Nique Comedy Special Directed By Lee Daniels To Drop on Netflix
- Will Smith Had A Vision That He Would Lose It All
- COODIE & CHIKE: The Genius Behind ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ Speak [Listen Here]
- Ludacris Talks Karma’s World and Not Atlanta [Exclusive Interview]
- Beyoncé’s Reaction to MaChella in “A Madea Homecoming”
- She’s Back!!! ‘A Madea Homecoming’ Is Dropping On Netflix
DJ EZ’s April 2023 Netflix Preview! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Everything You Missed at the New Edition: Legacy Tour in Cleveland!
-
Pre-Register: OHFA Housing Seminar 2023
-
VA Rapper EGYPXN Drops New Music Video Then Shoots Family
-
Ohio Teen Shot and Killed By Police After Pointing Gun at Officers
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
Substitute teacher, student fight over confiscated cellphone
-
Here Are the 5 Oldest Buildings in Cleveland
-
D.C. Woman Kidnaps Kids To Get Her Baby Daddy Attention