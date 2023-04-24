Intsacart Driver Shot At When They Went To Wrong Address

CLOSE

What in the hell is going on in this world!? 16 year old Ralph Yarl, was shot and wounded after ringing the doorbell to the wrong house in Kansas City, Missouri. 20 year old Kaylin Gillis, was shot and killed after she and three others accidentally turned into the wrong driveway while looking for a friend’s house in rural upstate New York.

Now it’s being reported that a South Florida couple was shot at after they ended up at the wrong address while delivering Instacart groceries.

Waldes Thomas said he was delivering for Instacart Saturday, and his girlfriend Diamond D’arville was with him. They were on the phone with the customer trying to find her address but ended up at another home on Southwest 178th Avenue. Thomas said they were blocked in by the residents truck when the resident opened fire on them.

According to the police report, the homeowner feared for the safety of himself and his son after the car allegedly ran over his foot and he pulled out his Smith & Wesson Shield handgun and shot several rounds toward the tires of the car. Police ultimately found that no charges should be filed because “each party appear justified in their actions based on the circumstances they perceived.”

Thank God the couple was not injured in the incident.

How crazy is that!? Take a look at the video below